The man who “lent” his identity to the former super fugitive has admitted that he has known Matteo Messina Denaro since they were both boys

The true" Andrew Bonafedefigurehead of the boss Matteo Messina Denaro, is doing a series of admissions with investigators who coordinated the capture of the former fugitive. In fact, the 59-year-old surveyor, already registered in the register of suspects for mafia association, cornered by the prospect of a severe sentence also for procured non-compliance with a multi-aggravated penaltyhas admitted to having known Messina Denaro for some time, more specifically, since the two were just boys. Not only that, the "real" Andrea Bonafede also admitted to lent himself to buywith the money of the mafia boss, the dwelling (in the heart of the town, in Campobello di Mazara) where Matteo Messina Denaro spent his last year: "I bought it on his own. He gave me 20 thousand euros," the man told prosecutors.

the hideout in campobello — Center of 11 thousand souls in the province of Trapani, Campobello of Mazara is located just 8 kilometers from Castelvetrano, the town of origin of Messina Money and his family. The hideout of the boss was found in Campobello: "Matteo Messina Denaro had lived here for at least six months," explained the provincial commander of the Trapani carabinieri, Fabio Bottino. "An apartment, well renovated, which testifies to that the economic conditions of the fugitive were good. Refined furnishings, of a certain standard, not luxurious but of an appreciable economic level". The investigators are trying to reconstruct the last period of the fugitive to understand how it was possible for Messina Denaro to escape capture for a year living in one of the towns monitored in Italy. Campobello di Mazara is in fact full of cameras placed by the investigators during the searches for the boss. In the apartment, no particular documents were found: given that it leads the magistrates to suspect that the boss had availability of another hideout.

THE “BONAFEDE” DOCTOR INVESTIGATED — Alfonso Tumbarello, the doctor who was treating Andrea Bonafede, alias Matteo Messina Denaro, ended up on the register of suspects with the suspicion of having helped Messina Denaro during his fugitive. Tumbarello has practiced the profession of for many years general practitioner and until a few months ago he was also the doctor of the real Andrea Bonafede. He would have prescribed medical prescriptions for the boss in the client’s name.