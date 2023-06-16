Messina Denaro: “The one to greet Man”. The pinch of death

New ones emerge background on the inaction of Matthew Messina Money. The boss, shortly before being arrested, had given an order: kill his daughter Lorenza’s grandmotherconvinced that that woman, Filippina Polizzi, was there responsible from the tensions which had led to the removal with the girl. A real one death plan emerged from a pinch found by the investigators which dates back to 15 December 2022 between the massacre of Cosa Nostra and Laura Bonafede, the teacher and lover of the boss who for this affair was rejected by the Court of Review the request for release. It was the judges who put Messina Denaro’s intentions on paper, through the investigations into Laura Bonafede who allegedly “hinted” how the boss “had manifested his homicidal intent against Filippina Polizzi, mother of Franca Alagna and considered the architect of family frictions“.

The story fits into the quarrels and then into the relationship breakdown with the former partner of the boss, Franca Alagna, behind whom according to Messina Denaro there was his mother. After that tear, Lorenza Alagna decided to leave the boss’s house where she had lived with her mother. In the ticket quoted by the judges, regarding a previous communication between Messina Denaro and Laura Bonafede, we read: «In point 35 you tell me that you will bring The one to greet Man”. According to the judges, the term “Quella” referred to Franca Polizzi, while “Man” referred to the boss Leonardo Bonafede, father of the teacher who died several years ago.

