Messina Denaro, his mission as mafia leader clearly emerges in his diaries

Matteo Messina Money he died last September 25th, but we continue to talk about him. Unpublished details emerge about him lifestyle. All written in black and white in the diaries that the Cosa Nostra boss had written for his daughter Lorenzo, with whom he had no relations until his capture a year ago at the hands of the Ros carabinieri. Memoirs – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – of a life lived in which among scattered thoughts, maxims of philosophers and singers, various considerations on life, death, women and human relationships, traces of the mafia emerge here and there. Like when he writes: “In the environment in which I was born and raised weapons represented an important educational moment of life”. Although the boss, in the interrogations before the magistrates, denied having been part of Cosa Nostra. But the admission of having fed on bread and lupara since he was a child seems to be a reference to a destiny which he could not escape: man of honor, father and mafia boss.

Read also: Erba, the consultant: “Mario Frigerio? An unreliable witness. Here's why”

Read also: Taiwan, Asia is not afraid of war. Business in Lai: “Talk to Xi”

Messina Denaro then writes in his diaries: “The people dangerousI learned, they are not the armed onesbut those not educated in the ethics of weapons, in the responsibility of their own actions”. Then – continues Il Corriere – he quotes a “Spartan maxim”: “If you can't win with words, take up arms“. And further on: “I have never been courteous with anyone who has a sword in his hand, I have always looked for a fight.” Which is to say that he has never shied away from wars, much less those of the mafia in the province of Trapani, for dozens and dozens of deaths, of which he was the protagonist before mafia massacres of 1992 and 1993. “I have erred like all men, I have committed no cowardice, I don't regret what I did“, he declares in another note. Then a praise to the former president of the USA: “Dishonest journalists, I thank Trump for saying it, It makes me feel less alone“. He concludes by quoting the phrase that Tomasi di Lampedusa makes the prince of Salina say: “We were the leopardsthe Lions: those who will replace us will be the jackals, the hyenas“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

