Messina Denaro, the background on the capture of the boss and his secrets in the lair

The arrest of Matthew Messina Money continues to hold the bench and unpublished backstories appear on his capture and on pizzas that he wrote and which have been found in his lair. “The investigation that led to the arrest of Messina Denaro was quite busy until the end, nothing was taken for grantedwe also have risked failing – says the prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia and reports it from Repubblica – the first searches in the cancer register, to try to interpret the pizzino found at the house of the fugitive’s sister, had in fact led to absolutely nothing. AND there seemed to be no other way“. The background of the arrest of the godfather of the massacres, which took place on 16 January after 30 years on the run, becomes a book published by Feltrinelli. It is entitled: “The capture – the mysteries of Matteo Messina Denaro and the changing mafia”. To sign it, the chief prosecutor of Palermo Maurizio de Lucia and the envoy of the Republic Salvo Palazzolo.

An intense tale, that recalls the many passages still unpublished of a complex investigation conducted by the Carabinieri del Ros, the turning point came last December, with the discovery of the pizzino at the home of Rosalia Messina Denaro. “Era hidden in the foot of a chair – recalls the prosecutor – where our investigators wanted to place a bug. Instead, they found the fugitive’s medical diary. But it took the database of the Ministry of Health to find out where he cared the mafia boss who pretended to be an anonymous surveyor from Campobello”.

