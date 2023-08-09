Messina Denaro: “Not to be superman but without the tumor you would never have caught me”

Matthew Messina Money he has been operated on and a long stay in the hospital cell of the L’Aquila hospital is expected for him. In the hospital of the Abruzzo capital, the boss was transferred by the 41bis regime between extensive security measures due to the worsening of his health conditions, he has been for some time cancer patient. Messina Denaro in recent days has also been subjected to a interrogation, the Cosa Nostra boss challenged the magistrates by denying having committed massacres and murders and having trafficked in drugs. “I I feel like a man of honor but not as a mafioso, I know the Cosa Nostra from the newspapers. Maybe I did business there and didn’t know it was Cosa Nostra. My life hasn’t been sedentary, it has been a very adventurous lifeeventful,” he further stated, effectively admitting the absence and that I bought one pistolbut never used it.

During the interrogation Messina Money he further told prosecutors that he was caught due to disease. “I don’t want to do the superman and not even the arrogant one, you took me for my illness”, said the mafia boss, also adding that he had given up at the technology “until he could” because he knew that would have been a weakness. Furthermore, to explain to the magistrates the change of pace on the management of fugitives last February 13, he quoted the Jewish proverb: “If you want to hide a tree, plant it in a forest. Now that I have the disease, however, I can no longer stay outside”.

