The harsh accusation of the ex prosecutor of Palermo Teresa Principato: “My investigations on Messina Denaro are hindered”

The former prosecutor Teresa Principato has given a significant interview to La Stampa, to say the least. The beginning of the interview condenses a lot of feelings and information. Here it is: “The investigations into Matteo Messina’s research were totally hampered. Every time the level was raised, for example on Freemasonry, many, and it was a big disappointment for me, I’m not saying they were afraid but they began to disbelieve it more (for example on the collaborators we were speaking to) despite the fact that in eight years of work at the DDA I had sown evidence of my professionalism”.

Principato continues in La Stampa: “And the obstacles were placed in spite of the scenarios of the capture were very promising. Both I and other colleagues tried to convince the prosecutor to stop the colleagues from the Agrigento group who wanted to proceed with the arrest of a boss who in our opinion would have led us to the wanted man. They would have nullified everything. Even the carabinieri del Ros spoke to us. In vain”.

Principato then recounts that “cconsidered the attitude held towards me by some colleagues and managers of the judicial office of the time, I left (from the Palermo prosecutor’s office, ed), unhealed guest. I no longer thought there were the conditions to stay”. And she always admits to La Stampa:” It cost me a lot. I was angry, disappointed. So much to think that there was no real will to capture the fugitive. Other colleagues of mine and several investigators also believed it.”

Principality refers to the case of Leo Sutera. “He was a mafia boss. As soon as he got out of prison he met Messina Denaro. He also had the task of getting him to meet two mafiosi from Palermo. We photographed him while he was extracting a pizzino of the fugitive from a stone. He read it and put it back in its place”. But his colleagues from Agrigento wanted to arrest him in another operation. The chief prosecutor at the time asked her if she was certain of the interception linking Sutera to Messina Denaro. “I confirmed, but was not convinced. And another strange thing happened. I learned that shortly after, in those days, he went to the bunker room where interceptions were made on the boss’s searches. He asked an officer to know if there were any of interest”. Principality took the case to the Superior Council of the Judiciary. But he didn’t intervene.

