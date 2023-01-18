Messina Denaro, the doctor who treated the mafia boss is a Freemason: the Grand Orient of Italy suspends him

Dr. Alfonso Tumbarello, the general practitioner who had examined Matteo Messina Denaro during his fugitive, was suspended from the Grand Orient of Italy.

The main Italian Masonic organization has decided to suspend the brother indefinitely because he is “subjected to investigations for crimes of considerable gravity”, according to the press release quoted by La Repubblica.

The reference is to the news of the registration of the 70-year-old doctor in the register of suspects by the Palermo prosecutor’s office for “procured non-compliance with the sentence”, with the aggravating circumstance of having favored a mafioso. Tumbarello told the carabinieri that he was unaware of the real identity of the man who introduced himself as Andrea Bonafede. In autumn 2020, he had prescribed the first surgery he had undergone, which then took place on November 17 at the Abele Sjello hospital in Mazara del Vallo.

According to the statement by the grand master Stefano Bisi, Tumbarello was part of the “Valle di Cusa – Giovanni Di Gangi” lodge at the Oriente di Campobello di Mazara, the locality where the hideouts of the mafia boss arrested on Monday were found. The doctor, reports the Roman newspaper, was a member of the provincial council of Trapani in the 1990s and in 2006 was a candidate with the UDC in the regional elections.