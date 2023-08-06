Messina Denaro, the disease worsens: the conditions of the boss worsen, subjected to a new Tac

The medical conditions of the former fugitive boss worsen Matthew Messina Moneyalready suffering from one serious pathology. According to what writes the Gazzettino.it Money allegedly received yet another “flash” check at theSan Salvatore dell’Aquila hospital. “The other day, the sirens of the escort of the boss confined to the maximum security prison of Preturo since the day of his arrest, last January 17, rang out for a long time, drawing the attention of several motorists: after a while the once again “armored” hospital confirmed the presence of the chief of the chiefs of Castelvetranoin the province of Trapani”, reads the online site.

