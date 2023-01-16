Matteo Messina Denaro arrested after a life as a super fugitive. Thirty years spent under cover before yesterday’s capture by the Carabinieri del Ros in a private clinic in Palermo, where the boss – ill and being treated for colon cancer – had gone to carry out some therapies. And the capture of the mafia boss came exactly 30 years after the arrest of Toto Riina, taken on January 15, 1993. The former Scarlet Pimpernel, indicated by Europol in 2016 among the most dangerous fugitives in Europe, was believed to be head of Cosa Nostra, the last great mafia fugitive.

The capture of the boss was the result of a traditional investigation, coordinated by the Palermo prosecutor’s office, led by Maurizio de Lucia for a few months. The Carabinieri del Ros and the GIS men showed up yesterday morning just before eight at the Maddalena clinic in Palermo to wait for an oncological patient named ‘Andrea Bonafede’. They waited for him and when he arrived, after the swab, they stopped him. “Excuse me, are you Matteo Messina Denaro?” they asked him. “It’s me Matteo Messina Denaro” he said without resisting at the time of capture.

The real Andrea Bonafede, the name chosen by Matteo Messina Denaro to be able to get treatment at the Maddalena in Palermo, was questioned yesterday afternoon by the carabinieri. The man was asked by the investigators why the fugitive boss used his identity card complete with a ‘surveyor’ profession, as shown by the document published yesterday by Adnkronos.

MELONS – “Matteo Messina Denaro will go to hard prison because that institution still exists thanks to this government. So someone should explain to me what a possible negotiation would have been about”. said the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, guest of ‘Quarta Repubblica’ on Rete 4. “There is no need to agree with the mafia to beat it, it can be done. And today Italy proved it, ”she underlined.

“I think days like this should be remembered. I’m thinking about how to celebrate this day: in Italy we have a day dedicated to mafia victims but we don’t have a day dedicated to those men and women who, with their work, have allowed Italy to to deal heavy blows to the cancer of the mafia. And I think that in this nation we also need to celebrate victories”.

THE 41 BIS – Hard prison has already been proposed, 41 bis for Matteo Messina Denaro. “At the moment the conditions are compatible with detention in prison. Still, at this moment, we cannot answer which prison facility Matteo Messina Denaro will be destined for”, said the deputy prosecutor Paolo Guido during the press conference for the arrest of the boss Matteo Messina Denaro.

LAITANCE THROUGHOUT ITALY – “The hiding of Matteo Messina Denaro took place in various parts of the national territory, in the last part in the provinces of Palermo and Trapani” said the prosecutor of Palermo, Maurizio de Lucia during the same press conference on the capture of Messina Denaro . “Messina Denaro hasn’t spoken so far, he hasn’t given any indications, after which until Monday morning we didn’t even know what he looked like. The most important thing right now was his capture”.

THE COVO – The investigators who arrested Matteo Messina Denaro are on the trail of the boss’s hideout. Since yesterday morning’s capture, the Carabinieri del Ros have been searching for the place where the fugitive was, between Campobello di Mazara and Castelvetrano, his birthplace.

THE 35,000 EURO WATCH – As Colonel Lucio Arcidiacono recalled, at the head of the first investigative department of the central service of the ROS “he wore a prestigious watch worth around 30-35 thousand euros”.

THE ACCOMPLICE – Matteo Messina Denaro’s driver Giovanni Luppino, 59, was a perfect stranger to the investigators. The man was arrested yesterday with the boss for aiding and abetting. Until today Luppino had never been involved in anti-mafia operations and there is no relationship with the homonymous boss Franco Luppino as confirmed by the deputy prosecutor Paolo Guido. Luppino is a farmer and for some years he has been dedicating himself to the cultivation of olives.

THE SIT-IN IN CASTELVETRANO – Over one hundred people took part in the sit-in last night in Castelvetrano in the Trapani area, organized after the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro. Among ordinary citizens, scouts, professionals and administrators to shout out loud words of thanks to the police.