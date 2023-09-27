The former prosecutor Ingroia speaks with Business: “Messina Denaro? State fugitive. The new negotiation with the mafia is at the expense of migrants”

There was no autopsy on the body Matteo Messina Money, the Cosa Nostra boss who died on Sunday night in the inmate ward of the San Salvatore hospital in L’Aquila. A decision taken in agreement with the Palermo prosecutor’s office, to clear the field of disputes regarding the application of the 41 bis regime on a patient with stage four colon cancer. The body, released from seizure, then left the Abruzzo capital to reach Castelvetrano, the boss’ birthplace, where this morning there was burial in the family chapel.

But even now “U Siccu” continues to be talked about, while the State itself, which managed to arrest him after thirty years of hiding, continues its investigations to uncover his treasures and to understand how the mafia organization will evolve. There are many questions, some of which were opened on that historic January 16, 2023, the day on which Messina Denaro was arrested. Questions whose answers could not only shed light on many Italian mysteries, but also unravel unresolved issues dating back to the era of the massacres. mafiosi of 1993.

Affaritaliani.it spoke about it with Antonio Ingroiaex magistratelawyer and politician who until 2012 was a public prosecutor in Palermo, instructing, among others, the trial on State-Mafia negotiation. As well as having worked closely with judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino

Lawyer Ingroia, why do many think that Messina Denaro allowed himself to be arrested?

I for one hypothesized this shortly after January 16th. But in that moment of great euphoria over his arrest I was accused of belittling the precious work of the investigators and the prosecutor’s office. Of course I have always recognized the good work done by the investigators, but I would say that in the end the findings proved me right. In addition to the health conditions, there was even a sort of confession from the boss himself, who said: “If it hadn’t been for the illness you would never have caught me”. His decision to return to the territory where he was more easily identifiable, which is the one of origin, in short, it was born from his health conditions which forced him to stay still near a clinical place that could treat him, to equip himself with a reference cell phone… Messina Denaro “admitted” to having lowered the guard and for having come out into the open a little. So he essentially handed himself over to the State.

If it is true that he allowed himself to be captured, it is also true that during his time on the run he came close to being arrested on several occasions

Yes, it has happened many times that on the basis of good information and excellent investigations we came very close to the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, but then at the last minute he was not arrested in the places considered “hot” by a hair’s breadth… indeed for a timely tip-off. It is evident, in fact, that Messina Denaro was a fugitive for a long time thanks to his shrewdness and his skills, but also to the cover-ups that were also inside the institutions, not just his territory.

That is, among the investigators and politicians of today and in the past, are there figures linked to the mafia who have in some way covered it up?

These are not conjectures or suspicions, but facts; it would be enough to ask the magistrates who have been involved in his research in recent years. And this is why I agree with the statement of those who say that Matteo Messia Denaro was a “state fugitive”. The State arrested him in the end, of course, but he did it when he wanted to be arrested. And on the other hand he remained at large because part of the state did not want to arrest him.

But now that Messina Denaro is dead, who will be the new head of Cosa Nostra?

I don’t think there will be a “boss of bosses” anymore, as there hasn’t been for a while now, because Matteo Messina Denaro had also taken a fairly distant turn in recent years. Thanks to the work of many, Cosa Nostra has been greatly weakened in its military structure. After the monarchy established by Totò Riina, and which had Bernardo Provenzano as its main successor, today there is a sort of oligarchy. The Cosa Nostra mafia has become a sort of federation between families in various territories with equal role and dignity. This certainly makes the mafia phenomenon more invisible and elusive, difficult to counter in investigations. Certainly less efficient from a military point of view, but since Cosa Nostra for some decades has been less military, less murderous – as also demonstrated by the decline in mafia murders – but above all financial and business-related, I would say that the new structure is more functional for Cosa Nostra that this was given.

What are the weapons of today’s mafia? And above all, can we talk about a new “negotiation” with the State?

We wondered, with the capture of Matteo Messia Denaro, whether there could be a new “negotiation”. I think that the mafia, on the one hand, has renounced the violent attack against the State with massacres, murders… and on the other hand it has engaged in various affairs such as the management of illegal immigration. And that the State, moreover, has slowed down the investigations and weakened the anti-mafia legislation (so much so that today there are those who propose the abolition of the so-called hard prison), “turning a blind eye” to issues such as the management of migrant trafficking.

But the issue of migrants is at the center of the Meloni government’s thoughts, and Nordio is pursuing a hard line against organized crime, or am I wrong?

As I said earlier, with regards to the migrant issue, we are stuck on the debate between reception and rejection, issues which are certainly important but which overlook that of the management of migratory flows – in the hands of international organized crime from which the mafia is certainly not excluded – and of the causes. I don’t think any progress has been made on this. And on the topic of justice, just think of the debate on wiretapping and, indeed, the desire of some politicians to abolish hard prison…

Returning to Matteo Messina Denaro, what do you think of the cognitive heritage – the pizzini – and the boss’s riches? Has almost everything been found?

There is no doubt that, in fact, what he himself wanted to find has been found. We are talking about one of the absolute leaders of Cosa Nostra, one of the last custodians of the secrets of the massacre season. And in fact no ticket, no document was found… I didn’t expect the famous red Agenda of Borsellino – which according to some was in the hands of Messina Denaro – but for example the famous “Papello” of Riina, which many had said was in his possession… And instead nothing. Certainly the boss has created a super-secret hideout in which to keep these documents. Plus in my opinion almost all of his wealth is abroad and safe. He was around the world for a long time managing international money laundering, so much so that Riina complained in wiretaps that Messina Denaro only served its own interests and no longer those of Cosa Nostra. What was found is only the smallest part of his treasure.

In your opinion, will his nephew Francesco Guttadauro take the boss’s place?

I cannot make any hypotheses on the prospects and future dynamics of the mafia leaders. I don’t rule it out, it’s possible, but the game of “toto-boss” is idle. There was only one true “boss of bosses”, namely Totò Riina, partly succeeded by Bernardo Provenzano and partly – but only partly – by Matteo Messina Denaro. But by now the mafia organization has changed its skin and structure. There is no point and no point in trying to identify a new “boss of bosses”. I don’t think there will be, at least in the short term.

