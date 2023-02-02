Messina Denaro, “the devil’s advocate” reveals unpublished details

The arrest of Matthew Messina Money continues to be discussed and one wonders if the boss yes it is intentionally delivered or whether it was caught come on Ros. Talking about the story is one of the greatest connoisseurs of the subject, the lawyer which it has in the past defended different mob boss. The lawyer Rosalba has a long career as a criminal lawyer and a past as a radical By Gregory was among the first to denounce the imposture of false repentant Vincent Scarantino, in the process for the Borsellino massacre, which after 18 years ended with the release of 7 defendants who had nothing to do with that attack. But he is also one of the most sought-after criminal lawyers by mafia bosses, so much so that he was defined as “the devil’s advocateAmong others he defended Vittorio Mangle and Bernard Provenzanofor which he made a long battle for the revocation of 41 bis.

Messina Denaro, Di Gregorio: “The mafia boss has not surrendered”. Here because

“I know – Di Gregorio explains to Corriere – the grandson Of Messina Moneydid traineeship by me in 2006-2007, but also her for the boss can do little. I won’t defend him, after 40 years of work I’m about to go retired“. By Gregory she has formed her own idea about the arrest of the mafia boss. “I don’t believe in conspiracy theories like those made by Scarped and other. I rather think it is gradually collapsed his self-defense systemalso given the worsening of the disease. He didn’t deliverI absolutely rule it out. And I also say this for a detail that may seem trivial: if he had turned himself in, he would have had the foresight to make disappear from the hideout at least the Viagra“. The lawyer also explains how the talks with inmates to 41 bis. “None of us lawyers who follow clients at 41 bis, although there is a ban on being interceptedhave you ever thought that when you go to interview they are not registering you. Frankly I really am few to believe it“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

