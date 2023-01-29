How many people frequented Matteo Messina Denaro’s hideout in vico San Vito in Campobello di Mazara? The analyzes on the fingerprints and traces of DNA will clarify this. That the boss may have had several meetings with at least two women, however, is almost a certainty in the rumors of the village, as reported by Corriere della Sera.

On the other hand, the former scarlet primrose, as we know, has always had a soft spot for women, and the police had found Viagra pills and condoms in the apartment. A clear sign that the boss met some people. All elements that confirm the hypotheses of the Palermo investigators, including the discovery of women’s clothes and a wig, excluding that the boss may have used those objects to disguise himself.

It is also said among the inhabitants of Campobello di Mazara that the boss had a note in his pocket with the telephone numbers of two women. And in particular of two women from Campobello on whom the carabinieri have already gone to knock. According to reports from the Corriere, they would be two fifties, both workers, but one with long black hair, the other blonde with short hair.

The first has a 70 thousand euro luxury car parked under the house. At the questions of the journalists she became furious looking out from the balcony. “It wasn’t a gift from anyone, she bought it a year ago using an opportunity, get certain ideas out of your head,” explained a family member. The woman, a small businesswoman, was seen this week leaving the police station in Viale Risorgimento accompanied by a friend of hers: “She went to give some clarifications”, adds her relative.

“Matteo Messina Denaro was much older, but they said he was madly in love with her,” a municipal employee still tells Corriere. “Who knows, maybe 30 years after her – she concludes – he met her again here in the village and she decided to help him”.