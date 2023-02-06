A story that according to him would be untrue. Matteo Messina Money from prison doesn’t fit: “I’m pissed off about the news I hear on the news”. These are the words that the Cosa Nostra boss would have reported to health and penitentiary sources inside the maximum security prison in L’Aquila where he is detained under the 41bis regime.

The boss points out that “lies are told about him, and it’s all the result of misunderstandings”. Messina Denaro contrary to the first days of confinement, now watches television carefully.