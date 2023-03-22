Messina Denaro speaks to the prosecutor and talks about the Di Matteo kidnapping

Matthew Messina Money breaks the silence and begins to tell something. Small admissions but they help to rebuild one of the most heinous crimes of Cosa nostra, the kidnapping and it dissolving in acid of little Joseph Matteo’s, for revenge against his father collaborator of justice. The boss – he reads in the Fatto Quotidiano – would have tried to get away by the most heinous of crimes attributed to him. In front of the investigating judge Alfredo Montalto, who questioned him, the boss has downloaded all about John Abruptrecently free after 25 years of prison. It was he, he said, a give that order. Giuseppe Di Matteo was kidnapped in a stable in Villabate on 23 November 1993. He had only 12 years old. The kidnappers asked him to follow them to take him from Father Santinowhich he hadn’t seen for a long time.

There mafia wanted to induce Father Santino Di Matteo a retract his revelations. The first farmhouse to which he was taken, hooded and locked in the trunk of a car, – continues the Fatto – was in Campobello of Mazarathe country of the last lair of Messina Money. The little boy spent a period here in Giuseppe’s country house It costsfaithful of the boss. The ordeal ended in a cottage-bunker in the countryside of San Giuseppe Jato on January 11, 1996 when Abrupt ordered to end it. Of Giuseppe Di Matteo she did not stay not even a trace. But his memory, which has never faded in recent years, will be renewed with the naming in Castelvetrano della school primary school that Messina Denaro attended.

Subscribe to the newsletter

