The police also found Matteo’s car Messina Money. The mafia boss, arrested in recent days in Palermo at the La Maddalena clinic, owned aAlfa Romeo Giulietta black, kept inside a box in Campobello in the third hideout of the fugitive who has escaped arrest for over 30 years. The Alfa Romeo compact was also useful for tracing Messina Denaro’s movements and above all finding the car and yet another hiding place of the Cosa Nostra exponent. The car key, found in the purse of the mafia boss, was traced by the investigators.

THE key codes they have been included in the urban security information system connected to the cameras used to monitor the area. The investigators thus traced the position of the Juliet and her movements, noting from the video surveillance footage Messina Denaro returning home to what was his third hideout, carrying some shopping bags. Another piece is thus added to the investigations of the police who are slowly reconstructing habits, places frequented and movements of the boss during his last weeks on the run.