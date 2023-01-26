Matteo Messina Denaro and the bad example treated in books and films: business analysis

In a den of Matthew Messina Money a magnet was found attached to the refrigerator of Marlon Brando in the film “Ithe Godfather”, dressed in a tuxedo and with a red rose in his pocket. Under the inscription: “The Godfather is me”. Then it was also found a “Joker” poster interpreted by Joaquin Phoenix in the film of the same name together with photographs of wild animals. In short, the most wanted Italian fugitive was a fan of characters related to himself.

Similarly the novel by Roberto Saviano“Gomorra”, the homonymous film by Matteo Garrone -whose screenplay is also by Saviano- and the endless television series in which an actor was even arrested in real life, can arouse interest and a spirit of emulation in the spectators.

Another film, historical in some ways, which paved the way for the genre was “Il camorrista” (1986) by an unsuspected Giuseppe Tornatore at its debut, which narrates the human story of Raffaele Cutolo, ‘O professor of Vesuviano head of the New Organized Camorra.

Masterfully performed by Ben Gazzarra the film contains scenes of great emotional impact such as the one in which the lover of a racketeer who witnesses a crime is lowered with a crane – completely naked – into a tank containing acid on a construction site. But let’s go back to more recent times.

The then National Anti-Mafia Prosecutor Federico Cafiero De Raho, criticized the third TV series as harmful to education, as did other prominent magistrates involved in the fight against the mafia and the Camorra. In this regard he said: “I believe that highlighting human relationships as if the Camorra were an association like many others does not correspond to what it really is, the Camorra is made above all of violence”.

Nicola Gratteri, chief prosecutor of Catanzaro instead expressed himself thus: “Those who produce, those who write must worry about what the effect is on the community. I absolutely don’t want to argue with anyone and I never talk about specific things. I say that the cinematography and television they make art and I don’t quibble about it. The meaning of films, documentary films and books is to educate. If we see kids in front of schools who move, dress and use the same expressions as the actors and characters of these films who broadcast violence after violence, it seems to me that the message is not positive. We need to report part of what happens in the mafias, but we must insert something alternative within the same film or book, a message that they are not invincible and strong”.

It is undoubtedly about critical and well-centered judgments. What one sees in films and reads in books can fascinate young people and those who do not have an ethical identity that is not yet well formed. It is about what we could call “Hell effectin Dante Alighieri’s Divine Comedy.

In fact, in Dante’s masterpiece the interest is always catalysed on Hell while Paradise is considered a place of bliss but substantially boring. And of course this also happens in many films, not only about the mafia but also about the war.

The entertainment industry makes a lot of money tickling the baser instincts of the population. It is a matter of a business – and often of true art – and while repudiating the “ethical state” which pokes its nose into the tastes and pleasures of its citizens, certain reflections must in any case be made.

