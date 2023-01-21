Messina Denaro, found the black Giulietta of the mafia boss: it was in a box near the third hideout

After days of searching, Matteo Messina Denaro’s car was found. The black Juliet of the mafia boss was located near the home of Giovanni Luppino, the man who had accompanied Messina Denaro to the Palermo clinic, where both were arrested last Monday.

The Giulietta was parked in a garage not far from Luppino’s house in Campobello di Mazara, and also from the former fugitive’s third hideout. The investigative hypothesis is that on Monday morning Messina Denaro went by car from his home in vicolo San Vito to the house of his flanker, with whom he then went to the “La Maddalena” clinic.

The key to the car had been found in the purse that the mafia boss was carrying with him at the time of his arrest. From the key code, the investigators had managed to reconstruct, thanks to an artificial intelligence system, the movements of the vehicle by going back to its hiding place in Vicolo San Vito. However, the car was only found today.