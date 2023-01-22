Messina Denaro and those flights to the United Kingdom and South America

The books of Vladimir Putin and Adolf Hitler, of course. But also the plane tickets with which he would also have traveled from the United Kingdom to South America, undisturbed. cjust as undisturbed he would have lived for years in the village, among lovers and secret children. The fugitive of the superboss Matteo Messina Denaro takes shape, with unedited and disturbing details.

La Repubblica writes about travel: “He never stopped taking planes, investigators and magistrates have always suspected. And, now, an important trace arrives in the latest investigation: even the man who gave him the identity, Andrea Bonafede, traveled a lot. Not only in Italy, between Rome and Genoa. But also between South America and England. Was it really him, or Messina Denaro? Certainly, South America and England are two destinations that return to the mysteries of the red primrose of Castelvetrano. That passion that made Totò Riina, the boss of bosses, go on a rampage while he was in prison “.

According to La Stampa, “Messina Denaro lived in the house of a hundred square meters searched since at least 2019: a figure of a woman also emerges, for now unnamed. The hypothesis also emerges that, in order to blend in better, Messina Denaro may have also lived with that secret son of whom there has been talk for some years, since in 2005 theThe police intercepted a conversation in which cryptic but to the point references were made. They talked to each other Filippo Guttadauro, brother-in-law of the boss, husband of his sister, Rosalia Messina Denaro, and her son Francesco. A story classified as a possible rumor, which however also emerged in other interceptions carried out by the police and which now takes on greater consistency”.

The controversy between magistrates

Meanwhile, the controversy continues over the accusations of the former prosecutor Teresa Principato, who yesterday in an interview with La Stampa said that her investigations had been hampered and that she thought she did not want to capture the boss. Today always in La Stampa the reply of Francesco Messineo, former chief prosecutor of Palermo: “No obstacle, even the CSM which examined this whole affair concluded by reiterating the correctness of my actions”, he says to La Stampa. And he explains: “On the arrest of Sutera, who was a mafioso of high lineage from the Agrigento area, I immediately clarify that the investigation conducted against him for the Messina Denaro research only created the possibility of developing subsequent activities. There was nothing definitive, no certain acquisition of his presence, and no prospects.”

Principato has also partially corrected the point in a correction published by La Stampa in which it says it has not said chand his investigations were “always thwarted”. And he says that “the investigation was stopped only when Leo Sutera was arrested by the Prosecutor and by the group of colleagues from Agrigento, an indispensable character in my investigations with the Ros, circumstances of which the journalist speaks correctly”.

