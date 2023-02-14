Messina Denaro, first interrogation in prison: face to face for an hour with the magistrates

The first real face-to-face between the magistrates and Matteo Messina Denaro lasted more than an hour. The mafia boss, arrested almost a month ago in Palermo, did not choose silence and answered questions from the head of the Palermo prosecutor’s office, Maurizio de Lucia, and from the deputy Paolo Guido.

The content of the statements was not leaked to the press but, according to Ansa, they did not make an important contribution to the investigation, so much so that the report was not classified. The interview took place in the maximum security prison in L’Aquila, where a clinic room was set up to assist Messina Denaro, who was being treated for cancer. With the 60-year-old considered “the last massacre responsible for the massacres of 1992 and 1993”, as the prosecutor De Lucia had defined him after his arrest, his lawyer, his niece Lorenza Guttadauro, was also present. “He is lucid and well, he is in total isolation without contact with anyone and is treated in the best possible way,” said the deputy prosecutor Paolo Guido, according to reports from Il Corriere della Sera.

Today, in a meeting with the leaders of the security forces, Sergio Mattarella returned to the capture of the super-fugitive, expressing “the Republic’s gratitude” for the arrest. The President of the Republic also underlined “how this success of the action of the judiciary and of all the police forces, who have committed themselves with tenacity and dedication, has demonstrated the supremacy of the law over crime and has strengthened citizens’ trust in a society free from the presence of the mafia”.