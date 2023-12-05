Messina Denaro’s lover’s daughter arrested

The ROS carabinieri arrested with the charges of aiding and abetting and aggravated failure to comply with the sentence, Martina Gentile, daughter of the teacher Laura Bonafede, the woman who for years was romantically linked to the boss Matteo Messina Denaro. Towards the girl, who the fugitive godfather regarded as a daughter, the Prosecutor’s Office had already requested precautionary custody in prison, but the investigating judge did not consider that there were sufficient clues. In light of the new investigative material collected by the carabinieri, the judge has now made an order for the suspect house arrest.

Messina Denaro filmed by police cameras as early as 2022

In the records of the investigation that led to the arrest of Martina Gentile, one of the abettors of Matteo Messina Denaro’s fugitive, there are a series of images taken by the police months before the boss’s capture on January 16th. In the frames of a video from 17 December 2022, now re-analysed by the police, the boss’s car is seen passing at 10.59 in front of the house of Gentile and her mother Laura Bonafede– both were followed and intercepted by the police searching for the godfather, – and slow down in front of the door. Scenes immortalized which, however, did not make the investigators suspicious.

