Messina Denaro, the tumor and the suspended request for definitive release

Matteo Messina Money it gets worse day by day, the cancer the colon is progressing and the treatments do not seem to bring results. The mafia boss is hospitalized in hospital and subjected to pain therapy. She would ask for do not be resuscitated in case of worsening of your clinical picture. Messina Denaro is at the San Salvatore hospital in L’Aquila, chosen to be able to offer the boss the treatment necessary to fight the cancer he has been fighting for years and which led him to find himself at the clinic The Magdalene of Palermo, where he was arrested last January 16th after 30 years of hiding.

The information that filters from the structure is little, but it is known that the September 5th the mafioso has left the department of intensive care, where he was hospitalized following surgery to which the boss underwent to manage intestinal problems. Doctors are currently focusing on pain therapy that with The progression of the tumor becomes increasingly worse.

