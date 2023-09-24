Matteo Messina Money died

Is dead in the hospital of San Salvatore dell’Aquila, at the age of 61 Matteo Messina Denaro, Cosa Nostra boss born in Castelvetrano on 26 April 1962. His illness, colon cancer, was decisive for his capture on January 16th in the Maddalena clinic in Palermo.

Nicknamed “U Siccu” and Diabolik was undisputed leader of the Castelvetrano district and of the mafia in the Trapani area.

He is considered one of the most important bosses of Cosa Nostra, a key man in the two-year massacre period 1992-1993, considered very close to the boss of bosses Totò Riina and, therefore, knower of many mysteries which he carried with him until his death. Matteo Messina Denaro’s condition worsened on September 11th.

At the bedside of Messina Moneyin the San Salvatore hospital in L’Aquila, were the daughter Lorenzohis niece Lorenza Guttadauro and the boss’s mother, the eighty-year-old Lorenza Santangelo, wife of “Don Ciccio” Messina Denaro, mafia boss of the province of Trapani at the end of the 80s. The Cosa Nostra boss was in charge of the pain therapy team after the suspension of treatment for terminal cancer. He was admitted to hospital last August 8, after undergoing chemotherapy treatment in the Costarelle prison, where he was detained under the 41 bis regime.

The murderous bossconvicted for Capaci, via D’Amelio and for the 1993 massacres in Rome, Florence and Milan, as well as for the murder of the little boy Giuseppe Di Matteo, son of the repentant. Letters from him were found to Bernardo Provenzano, in the Montagna dei Cavalli hideout: “Here in Marsala (Trapani, ed.) he wrote, even the chairs are being arrested”. Reason why he gave himself to submersion, creating a void around himself and severing any connections. Wiretaps and tickets about him are from years and years ago. He committed dozens of murders for which he was convicted, including Vincenzo Milazzo and Antonella Bonomo, who was pregnant. For his arrest, over the years, hundreds of law enforcement personnel were involvedof all police forces.

Subscribe to the newsletter

