Messina Denaro denies the latest statements by Salvatore Baiardo: “They are stupid. He guessed”

There capture of mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro is linked to the interview of repentant Salvatore Baiardo which, a few months earlier, heralded a capture of the fugitive. According to Baiardo, interviewed by Massimo Giletti a It’s not the Arena, Messina Denaro would have been captured because of his tumortherefore for his poor health conditions.

The prediction, which had many gaps, was denial by Messina Denaro himself who, from prison, evaluated Baiardo’s statements as “stupid”, after having learned them directly from TV.

The Corriere della Sera today he published a quotation mark from the boss who denies Baiardo’s words: “Nooo, Baiardo knew nothing. She couldn’t know I had cancer. For the simple reason that five people knew I was sick in my house. Just five or six. How did Baiardo know? He guessed.”

For Messina Denaro, therefore, Baiardo’s words are not reliable. Also for many other protagonists of the anti-mafia Baiardo’s words reveal true and false statements. Baiardo, often interviewed by Giletti in recent weeks as well, has indulged in many allusions that would show a negotiation between the state and the mafia to weaken the 41 bis.

Baiardo, who testified of a meeting with Paolo Berlusconi which took place in 2011 at the headquarters of the Giornale in Milan, has always maintained that the Gravianos had nothing to do with the massacres of the 90s. His thesis is that they are “good guys who maybe did some stupid things when they were young. But then they wanted to change their lives by moving to the North. So much so that in 1994 they were arrested in Milan”.

