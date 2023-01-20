Messina Denaro, his lawyer with the office in the former hideout of Bagarella

Matthew Messina Money you can count on her grandson to stay the head of the mafia also from prison. The choice to nominate Lorenza Guttadaurus as its legal brings out a regulatory “void”. alarming for those who like the godfather are held at the 41 bis. The daughter of a sister of Messina Denaro, – reads the Corriere della Sera – is the wife of a supporter sentenced to 10 years on appeal and sister of another suspect already arrested. Yesterday she didn’t show up in courtlike the murderer uncle who has deserted the audio-video connection from prison, but sooner or later he will have to introduce himself and then, in addition to the prosecutors, he will be faced with a his colleague related to quite another family. On the one hand, the lawyer Guttadauro, a life dedicated to relatives on trial. A marked life and profession. On the other, the lawyer Fabio Trizzino, son-in-law of Paolo Borsellino. Parallel stories and experiences that will cross paths like never before.

Lorenza – continues the Corriere – is always remained in his city: 44 years old, home and studio in Palermo, a stone’s throw from Piazza Tosti, the same building built by his grandfather where was staying as a fugitive Leoluca Bagarella. We’ll see you in the courtroom on the defense bench, but you can exceed also armored doors of the super-prison in Abruzzo, crossing as if the meshes of 41 bis didn’t exist, the regime that prevents direct contacts between inmates and family members. But not to the lawyer. Although direct nephew. And this is what raises some doubts, which worries so many investigators and magistrates engaged in the hunt for the boss in the past. A former replacement of the Anti-Mafia Directorate of Palermo, Massimo Russian: “We fear mockery and the godfather checkmate just arrested”.

