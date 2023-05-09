Messina Denaro: “Cosa Nostra? I only know her from the newspapers. I have possessions, but I won’t tell you where they are”

“I am not part of any association. What I know about Cosa Nostra I know from the newspapers”. The first unedited interrogation of Matteo Messina Denaro emerges, filed by the Palermo prosecutor’s office. The mafia boss was heard on February 21 before the judge for preliminary investigations, one month after his arrest after 30 years on the run. The guarantee interrogation, held by videoconference from the L’Aquila prison, concerns one of the many criminal proceedings in which he is involved.

The accusation in this case is that attempted aggravated extortion, for threatening the daughter of a figurehead who was trying to sell land that the Messina Denaro family had registered in the name of her father, Alfonso Passanante. “This was stealing my land from me,” claims the 61-year-old mafioso, already definitively convicted of the massacres in Capaci and via d’Amelio.

“Do you have nicknames?” Asks the investigating judge Gianluca De Leo. “Never had. Various journalists attacked me as a fugitive, but I didn’t have any nicknames in my family”. Work activities? “I was a farmer, I worked in the countryside. I’m from Castelvetrano, but I haven’t had a residence for some time because the Municipality canceled me many years ago. I am now a stateless person… I am not a member of any association. What I know about Cosa Nostra I know from the newspapers”. Economic conditions? “I don’t miss anything.” Then to the question about his assets he adds: “I had them, you took them all away from me and if I still have something, I won’t say it. That would be stupid.” “But he has to say whether he has them or not?” insists the judge. “Of course I have, otherwise how could I live until now”.

Another mocking response comes on the sentences imposed. “I think so”, he initially says, to then reply again to the magistrate who presses him: “Listen to me, I said I believe on purpose because you too on the other side asked me if I have definitive sentences, you know it too and so the ‘I took it with a little humor’.

The interrogation then gets to the heart of the allegations contested by the Palermo prosecutor’s office, which concern the attempted extortion of Giuseppina Passanante, daughter of a figurehead of the mafia clan to whom a piece of Messina Denaro land was registered. “In recent years I have learned that you were selling the land. Why did I find out about it? Because the husband went to that agricultural site with the brokers, who, in fact, had almost concluded the deal with the various buyers. Incidentally, they had concluded the deal below price, so much so that it wasn’t hers, because what did she want to do, take this money from this land, that is, she stole it, and pay the mortgage. At a given point, these are not honest speeches for me, because people act as they want, but that’s okay, everyone then responds with their own dignity for the things they do, for better or for worse. So what did I do, that I wanted to tell Passanante that the land doesn’t belong to her, that it’s mine, because my father bought it. So what did I do, I contacted her, with a letter, and I signed it for her, I didn’t mention pseudonyms, signed with Matteo Messina Denaro, because I believed I was in the reason for the facts”.

A confirmation that the letter that arrived in Passanante had been sent by him. In the interception thanks to which the investigators had come to know of the disagreement, Passanante herself expressed doubts about the origin of the letter. “When uncle Ciccio was alive and something happened he would come and say to my father: ‘Listen… but what happened, but this thing, we talked'”, said the woman referring to Messina Denaro’s father. “No, now I’m being sent this kind of letter, provided that his son wrote it, because I have my doubts”. In the interrogation, Messina Denaro also confirmed that he had approached potential buyers. “So, I want to clarify: if it was Snow White talking to these people who were buying the land, they would have had a laugh. So it had to be me.”

The remaining part of the interrogation is covered in many omissis. There is also talk of the relationship between the mafia boss and the Corleonesi, which Messina Denaro denies having ever seen, and the case of Giuseppe Di Matteo, the son of the pentito kidnapped and dissolved in acid at less than 15 years old, after more than 700 days of imprisonment . Messina Denaro claimed to have never met Giovanni Brusca, one of those responsible for the murder of Di Matteo, who indicated the Castelvetrano mafioso among the instigators of the kidnapping.