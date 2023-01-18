The guarantee interrogation of Giovanni Luppino, 59, the man arrested on Monday morning together with the boss Matteo Messina Denaro, will be held between today and tomorrow. It was Luppino, an olive merchant, farmer by trade, with a clean record, who accompanied the ex-fugitive by car to the Maddalena clinic in Palermo. Luppino, who is not related to the boss of the same name, is a new face for the investigators. He had never been involved in anti-mafia operations. For some time he had dedicated himself to the trade of olives of the “Nocellara del Belìce cultivar” type. A sector that generates millions of euros through storage warehouses in the Campobello di Mazara and Castelvetrano area. Luppino is accused of aiding and abetting and procured non-compliance with a sentence aggravated by the mafia method. Now the investigators are investigating what his relationship was with the godfather arrested on Monday.

Read also