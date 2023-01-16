Messina Denaro arrested, Meloni: “Great victory for the state”

“A great victory for the state which demonstrates that it does not give up in the face of the mafia”, thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni comments on the news of the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro. “The day after the anniversary of the arrest of Totò Riina, another head of organized crime is brought to justice. My sincere thanks, together with those of the whole government, go to the police forces, and in particular to the Ros of the Carabinieri, to the national anti-mafia prosecutor and to the prosecutor of Palermo for the capture of the most significant exponent of mafia crime. The government – continues President Meloni – ensures that the fight against mafia crime will continue without respite, as demonstrated by the fact that the first provision of this executive – the defense of the impediment prison – concerned precisely this matter”.

“Interceptions for mafia proceedings are essential. They are an investigative tool, which you cannot do without. I agree with the Palermo prosecutor,” Meloni also added.

Messina Denaro arrested, Salvini: “Deep emotion, thanks to those who never gave up, starting with the heroes in uniform”

“After thirty years on the run, superb boss Matteo Messina Denaro has ended up in handcuffs. It is with deep emotion that I thank the women and men of the state who have never given up, confirming the rule that sooner or later even the greatest criminals on the run are hunted down and brought to justice. It’s a beautiful day for Italy and that serves as a warning to the mafia: the institutions and our uniformed heroes never give up”. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister Matteo Salvini says so.

Mafia: Mattarella calls Piantedosi and Luzi, congratulations on Messina Denaro’ arrest

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, telephoned this morning the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, and the general commander of the Carabinieri, Teo Luzi, to express his congratulations on the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, carried out in close relationship with the judiciary.

Mafia: Letta, ‘always loses in the end’

“Congratulations to the police forces, to the judiciary and to all those who made possible the capture of Matteo Messina Denaro. In the end, the mafia always loses. A fundamental message of this historic January 16th”. The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, writes it on Twitter.

Mafia: Tajani, ‘the state wins, thanks to the carabinieri for Messina Denaro’s arrest’

”With the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro, Italy deals a severe blow to the mafia. Thanks to the Carabinieri who carried out this extraordinary operation. Thank you, we are proud of you. The state wins over the mafia”. The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote on Twitter.

Matteo Messina Denaro arrested, Renzi: “Historic result”

“The arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro is wonderful news, it is a historic result. This is a day of celebration for the whole country. Congratulations to those who worked on it, starting with the investigators and the police. Today is a day of happiness Well done everyone. Long live Italy”

Crosetto, ‘Matteo Messina Denaro arrested, thanks to Ros and magistrates for their work’

“Matteo Messina Denaro arrested! Congratulations to the forces of order, to the judiciary, to the thousands of people who work every day, in silence, to defend justice. Thanks to the Ros and the magistrates for their work!”. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto writes it on Twitter.

Mafia: Calderoli, ‘very good arrest Messina Denaro’

“Very well, less bad.” Thus the Minister for Regional Affairs and Autonomies, Roberto Calderoli, comments on the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro to Adnkronos.

Subscribe to the newsletter

