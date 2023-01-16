The arrest of the mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro in Palermo, 30 years after that of Totò Riina, dominates the front pages of six foreign news sites. Politic he recalls that ”he was number one on the list of the most wanted mafia fugitives in Italy and had been on the run since 1993”.

”Italy’s most wanted mafia boss arrested in Sicily”, headlined the BBC with breaking news. Same title chosen by the Guardian, which adds: ”the alleged boss of the Sicilian mafia of Cosa Nostra had been on the run for more than 30 years”. The newspaper recalls that he had ” been sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment for his role in the 1992 murders of anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. He also faces life imprisonment for his role in the bomb attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people the following year”. Remaining in Great Britain, Sky News accompanies the news of the arrest with thanks to the forces of order from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who speaks of a ”great victory”.

There Cnn publishes the first photo of Matteo Messina Denaro after his arrest, ”the Mafia boss” and ”Italy’s most wanted man” who was ”hospitalized in a private clinic”. The issuer abc talks about ”the number one fugitive in Italy arrested in Palermo”, while Use Today publish the last photo before the fugitive and underline how today he is 60 years old. The news of the arrest also made the front page of NBC, which underlines how last September the police had underlined that Messina Denaro was still giving orders to organized crime even though he had adopted a low profile.

In Germany Die Spiegel he writes that ”the most wanted mafia boss in Italy has been arrested”, who is ”considered the godfather of Cosa Nostra”. There world he published the news on the front page and low-key, defining Messina Denaro as ”the head of Cosa Nostra and the most wanted criminal in Italy, already convicted of murder and a fugitive since 1993”.

Also in France France 24 puts the news of Messina Denaro’s arrest on the front page, speaking of the operation carried out by the carabinieri and quoting the words of commander Pasquale Angelosanto. liberation opens its online edition with the news of the arrest of the ”most wanted mafioso in Italy”, who was ”on the Viminale’s list of the six most wanted criminals in Italy”.