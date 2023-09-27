On the left the entrance to the family chapel and on the right the hearse that brought Messina Denaro’s body to Castel Vetrano

Messina Denaro, burial in Castelvetrano

The body of mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro has arrived at the Castelvetrano cemetery (Trapani), died Monday night in L’Aquila hospital. The coffin, as established by the Trapani Police Headquarters, he did not cross the city of Castelvetrano but reached the cemetery directly.



The coffin left L’Aquila yesterday evening at the end of the autopsy carried out in the Abruzzo hospital, on the orders of the prosecutor’s offices of L’Aquila and Palermo. The cemetery has been armored since yesterday, after an inspection by officers from the Trapani Police Headquarters. Only some of the boss’s family members were present, including his sister Giovanna and brother Salvatore.

In addition to his niece Lorenza Guttadauro, who was also his lawyer and who took care of the bureaucratic procedures in recent days. Also present was his daughter Lorenza Alagna, who some time ago asked to take her father’s surname. There will be no religious funeral. The body will be buried without any ceremony.

