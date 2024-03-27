MESSINA DENARO: CARABINIERI BLITZ AGAINST BOSS SUPPORTERS, THREE ARRESTS

New raid by the Carabinieri against the network of supporters of the mafia boss Matteo Messina Money, arrested after 30 years on the run on 16 January 2023 and died a few months later. The Carabinieri ROS arrested three men believed to be close to the mafia boss during his long absence. An architect ended up in prison, Massimo Gentile, a radiologist from the Abele Ajello hospital in Trapani, Cosimo Leone and another man, Leonardo Salvatore Gulotta. They would all have been part of the boss' network.

The Sicilian architect, resident in Limbiate, in the province of Monza, he worked in the technical office of the Municipality and managed dozens of projects financed with the Pnrr. Gentile is a relative of the husband of the boss's historical lover, Laura Bonafede.

MESSINA DENARO: INVESTIGATORS, “GENTILE HAS GIVEN HIS IDENTITY TO THE BOSS TO PURCHASE CARS”

According to investigators, Massimo Gentile, the architect arrested at dawn today by the Carabinieri in the operation, is “part of Cosa Nostra”. The man, in particular, would have given up his identity to the boss “in order to make him purchase a car and a motorcycle, take out the relevant insurance policies, carry out banking transactions and evade the checks of the police” thus ensuring him “the possibility of moving around the territory in a state of fugitives and contributing to directing the association”.

MESSINA DENARO: INVESTIGATORS, IN 2020 THE BOSS IN THE MIDDLE OF COVID SKIPPED THE WAITING LIST FOR CT scans

It was the autumn of 2020, when in the midst of the Covid period, the then fugitive boss Matteo Messina Denaro discovered he had the tumor and needed a CT scan. He did it at the Abele Ajello hospital in Mazara del Vallo (Trapani) using a false identity. But the boss managed to bypass the waiting list. This is what emerges from the operation which today led to three arrests of alleged supporters of the boss. In fact, the first CT scan was scheduled for November 20, 2020 but was brought forward to the 17th. And even done even earlier, on November 10th. Messina Denaro had in the meantime been hospitalized.