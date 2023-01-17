“The arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro represents an important moment in the fight against mafia crime. And the credit must be attributed to the many magistrates and representatives of the police forces, who have committed themselves, for many years, to achieving this objective. But , unlike what was declared by General Mori, the fight against the mafia does not end here“. Thus the association ‘Antimafia and Legality’.

“Waiting to know the investigative developments of this arrest – continues the association’s note – now we need to go further, much further. They remain to be identified the “fine minds” of which Falcone spoke, e the “Judas” to whom Borsellino referred, and which are at the origin of the many mysteries and still unsolved crimes of our country. They lurk in some sectors of politics, institutions, deviant state apparatuses, the economy, and that part of Freemasonry which forms its glue. Therefore we are still at the beginning. It is also the duty of honest citizens to ensure that one does not let one’s guard down”.