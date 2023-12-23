The stills with Messina Denaro and Graviano in the audience at the Costanzo Show have been discovered

They were sitting in the stalls at the Parioli theater in Rome like any two people Matteo Messina Denaro and Giuseppe Graviano. The photos published by Lirio Abbate on Repubblica show the two Cosa Nostra bosses sitting next to each other in the audience of the Maurizio Costanzo Show. It is the winter of 1992. A few months later, on May 13, 1993, Costanzo and Maria De Filippi miraculously survive a car bomb that explodes in Via Fauro in Rome, not far from the theater where the show took place.

According to Repubblica, Messina Denaro and Graviano had been sent on a mission to Rome on behalf of Totò Reina to study the new target to hit. Before then, Cosa Nostra had killed magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino and their escorts. “It was the investigators who identified the frames who examined thousands of hours of footage from Costanzo's show. A meticulous analysis which led to the identification of Graviano and Messina Denaro on two evenings: 13 November and 30 December 1992”, he explains the newspaper.

The photos are part of the investigation into the massacres in the North in which former senator Marcello Dell'Utri is under investigation and so was Silvio Berlusconi, who died in June. Several justice collaborators who were shown the videos recognized “u Siccu” in these images. The investigative lead was given by Giuseppe Graviano: without his knowledge, intercepted in prison, he revealed to an inmate that he had been in Rome in 1992 in the company of Messina Denaro. «I was with him», says Graviano, and reveals that he was, again with “u Siccu”, also in the theater where the Maurizio Costanzo Show was recorded: «We sat next to him».

Subscribe to the newsletter

