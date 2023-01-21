Even the Joker poster in the Messina Denaro hideout

Involuntary killer. Oscar anti-hero. Certainly a more compelling villain than the “Commodus” that made him famous. Joaquin Phoenix-Joker with clown makeup, looking down and a cigarette between your fingers, in the bright colors of a poster he found himself an icon in the hideout of a super fugitive of the caliber of Matteo Messina Denaro.

In a sort of accursed pantheon, next to Marlon Brando with his cheeks stuffed with cotton wool to take the shape of the Godfatherthere was also the protagonist of Todd Phillips’ film, with a creepy saying: “There’s always a way out but if you don’t find it, you’ll break through everything”.

In the hideout of Campobello di Mazaraa white wall for background and that image of the alienated clown, forced, by a society that rejects him, to react with violence, unable to resist the fits of laughter and full of resentment, which contrasts with the myth of the ruthless Godfather but calm, in his own way a “just”.

Matteo Messina Denaro’s shelter has been sieved and those pieces of furniture have not escaped the attention of the investigators, who found luxury objects, traces of an intense life even outside, anything but armored and solitary. It seems that the boss spent more than ten thousand euros a month on a living: designer clothes, luxury watches and jewellery, valuable perfumes and amorous appointments. That too must have made him “invisible”.

One thought of a fugitive on the model of the various Riinas and Provenzanos, who led a life little different from that of a prisoner: no contacts, no pomp, nothing that could attract attention. And instead Messina Denaro must have paid attention to another expert on cursed characters. Like Edgar Allan Poe he must have thought that “The best way to hide something is to put it in plain sight”.

