New blitz by the Carabinieri against the network of supporters of the mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro, arrested after 30 years on the run on 16 January 2023 and died a few months later. The Carabinieri ROS arrested three men believed to be close to the mafia boss during his long absence. The architect Massimo Gentile, the radiologist technician from the Abele Ajello hospital in Trapani, Cosimo Leone, and another man, Leonardo Salvatore Gulotta, ended up in prison. They would all have been part of the boss' network.

In particular Massimo Gentileaccording to investigators it would be “part of Cosa Nostra”. The man he would have given up his identity to the boss in order “to make him purchase a car and a motorcycle, take out the relevant insurance policies, carry out banking transactions and evade the checks of the police” thus ensuring him “the possibility of moving around the territory while at large and contributing to direct the association”.

Gentile, 51 years old originally from Erice (Trapani), since 2019 he has been an employee of the Municipality of Limbiate (Monza), where he deals with the procedures of the Public Works service. The ROS investigators traced back to Gentile, considered unsuspecting, from a note on a car.

Another unsuspected thing is Cosimo Leone, radiologist technicianwho would have ensured “to the mafia association his technical medical skills, personal relationships and the possibility of movement within healthcare facilities in the capacity of medical radiology healthcare technician at the Mazara del Vallo hospital where, among other things, Messina Denaro is was hospitalized as a fugitive after the onset of the oncological disease”, say the investigators.