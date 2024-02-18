WikiLeaks reveals the interests of American diplomacy in the work desired by Salvini

The Messina Bridge? Above all, the United States wants it. Even before Matteo Salvini. That's right. According to an investigation by Report which will be broadcast this evening, the scenario around the Bridge is international, with the program “dissecting the project and citing the American diplomatic cables, revealed by Wikileaks. As Il Fatto giorno explains: “the 251,287 cablegrams, which are among the documents for which Julian Assange risks 175 years in prison in the United States, allow us to reconstruct the saga of the Bridge since Henry Kissinger was Secretary of State”.

According to what the cables revealed, “American diplomacy has been dealing with the work since 1974: a document signed by Kissinger, highlights the interest of the American company Blair Birdsall of Steinman, Boyton, Gronquist & London for the contracts for the study of the feasibility and design of the Bridge. Blair Birdsall was the so-called Mr. Bridge, an engineer who built legendary bridges such as the Golden Gate in San Francisco. In 1988, Birdsall's company was acquired by Parsons Transportation Group. And the latter company is also in the cables: according to a document signed by the American ambassador in Rome, sent by the George W. Bush administration, Ronald Spogli, in 2005 Parsons asked the Foreign Commercial Service for assistance in coordinating support for the embassy for his race”.

We always read in the Fatto Quotidiano that “nIn 2006, Parsons won the tender and today, when the Strait Bridge project has been resurrectedcarries out the function of Project Management Consultant for the realization of the work, as the Stretto di Messina company confirmed to Il Fatto”.

The Stretto di Messina company responded to Fatto Quotidiano's requests: “Chosen through an international tender, the Project management consultant carries out all technical assistance activities, administrative, managerial and environmental needs in the Strait of Messina, in relation to the definitive and executive planning and construction of the work: not only for the suspension bridge, but for all road and rail connections with the existing infrastructures, and for the Works and Mitigating and compensating measures for environmental, territorial and social impact. It also carries out control and verification activities on the environmental monitor, resulting in better coordination between all the subjects involved in the implementation of the work”.