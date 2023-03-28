An initiative, born from the collaboration between the Magna Grecia Foundation and the Sicily Foundation, dedicated to a crucial theme for the development of Southern Italy and Italy: the bridge over the Strait. A day of discussion organized in partnership with the Pubbliemme-Diemmecom Group, ViaCondotti21-LaCapitale, LaC Network and coordinated by Alessandro Russo, editorial director of the Network and Paola Bottero, strategic director of the Group. Media partners of the initiative also AdnKronos and Italpress. “We are ready to do it – said the president of the Magna Grecia Foundation, Nino Foti – the work is indispensable, if necessary the ‘Genoa method’ must be applied and bureaucratic procedures streamlined. In the last 50 years we have only witnessed talk, the work could have been done. It was blocked not for a technical but a political problem. In the Transport Committee – he continued – years ago I asked for a commission of inquiry to understand what had blocked the construction of the bridge for all this time. Today we are in Palermo to give a concrete signal”.

Foti is echoed by Raffaele Bonsignore, president of the Sicily Foundation: “Sicilians are tired of years of electoral promises, the bridge is essential for Sicily to overcome its condition of insularity. The time has come to move from words to deeds, becoming aware that this great work can and must be carried out, not only for the benefit of Sicily, but of all of Italy”. The mayor of Palermo also spoke. Robert Lagalla. “The bridge finally defines the role of Southern Italy and Sicily, not only completing the corridor between Europe and Sicily, but also restores the island’s role as a Euro-Mediterranean link”, said the mayor.

In the aftermath of the approval by the Council of Ministers of the decree which gives new life to the Strait of Messina company and which envisages the executive planning and the start of the works for July 2024, the bridge over the Strait seems to truly become a reality and brings with it a set of challenges: social, economic, infrastructural and political.

The administrator of the Società Ponte sull’Strotto, Vincenzo Fortunato, the rector of the University of Palermo, Massimo Midiri, and the president and editorial director of the Società Editrice Sud, Lino Morgante, spoke about the social challenge. “The costs of the bridge over the Strait? I assume 12 billion euros, double the amount of 2008. When – Fortunato said – the costs of the bridge were quantified at around 6 billion, almost 15 years have passed since then and it is presumable that this figure has greatly increased. How can it be paid? There will be a part of self-financing – he explained -. crossing with ferries. Rfi and Trenitalia imagine a financeability of around 40 percent, the remaining part will have to be financed with state, community and regional contributions”.

“Major works are always the engine for other infrastructures. The bridge over the Strait has not been built in all these years, but neither have the other works been completed – said Maurizio Lupi, former Minister of Transport -. Major works are accelerating the redevelopment of the territories over which they pass, such as the high-speed line. But the real problem is intermodality. Italy must once again be connected and the bridge over the Strait is also a fundamental infrastructure for the connection with Europe. We cannot continue to build railways and airports that are not connected to each other. I think this is the right time, as long as we have the political will”.

The event “The bridge over the Strait, a necessary challenge” was also attended by the presidents of the Sicilian Region, Renato Schifani, and of the Calabria Region, Roberto Occhiuto, who reassured the total synergy on the construction of the bridge. “Enough of Italy with two speeds – said Schifani – we are on the eve of a great event and the Region will also commit itself economically for what it can, we will monitor the times. Sicily has been treated badly, but we believe in it”.

“With Schifani now we think almost like a macro-region – observed Occhiuto -. The bridge will attract other investments for infrastructures. This is the season of facts, Sicily and Calabria can really become a European hub in the Mediterranean”.

“If we don’t lay the first stone with this legislature and with these regional governments then we will have to say goodbye to the bridge – argued Saverio Romano, deputy and vice president of the Magna Grecia Foundation -. Just go around it, the bridge is a prospect for the future”.