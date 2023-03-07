The three-year-old girl bitten by a pit bull is hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care unit of the Messina Polyclinic. During the night, the little girl underwent a delicate operation in the plastic surgery department and now she is constantly monitored by doctors. Her conditions are stable but remain serious, the doctors have not resolved the prognosis.

Parents in shock. The little girl, originally from Rodì Milici, in the center of Messina, arrived at the Polyclinic late yesterday evening, transported by helicopter and subjected to surgery for the damage sustained to her head.

According to what has been reconstructed so far, the little girl would have been bitten by a relative’s pit bull. Coordinating investigations are underway on the episode by the Public Prosecutor of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto.