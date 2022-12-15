Junior Messias, AC Milan striker, gave an exclusive interview to ‘Milan TV’ from the Rossoneri’s winter training camp in Dubai (UAE)

Junior Messiasstriker of Milangave an exclusive interview to ‘Milan TV‘ from the Rossoneri’s winter training camp a Dubai (UAE). Here, then, are the statements of the Brazilian del Diavolo.

Milan, the words of Messias from Dubai — On Theo Hernández and Olivier Giroud in the final at the World Cup: “I’m happy for them, especially after Brazil leaves. So now I’m a huge fan of France.”

About last night’s team dinner: “It was a great pleasure, a beautiful place where we were together. It’s always good to live these moments to compact the group more and more”.

On returning to the field after 20 days: “We returned after these 15 days of vacation, it’s new. It hasn’t happened in a long time. A World Cup has always been played in the summer. There is never this long break in November and December. But we all got together quite well. Both physically and mentally. It gave us a little more recovery.” See also Roma have fun with the Fantastic 4: five at Shakhtar

On the Dubai retreat: “For me it is the first time here in Dubai, it is a place that impressed me a lot. A beautiful place, a perfect temperature to work, so we are comfortable here”.

On his 2022 budget: “This has been a wonderful year for me, we won the championship and winning is always nice. Now we are working to win more and maybe extend these numbers”.

On the ambitions of 2023: “We have to prepare ourselves well. In fact, in these days we have to do our best. Especially in January there will be important matches for the championship, we have to restart in the best possible way”.

On the match against Napoli in Serie A: “Now, given that Napoli is having a great championship, we can’t make mistakes anymore. If we make mistakes, we run the risk of falling behind. So we have to try to stay close, to win as many games as possible, to score as many points as possible”. “Belotti-Milan, it was done for a record amount”: the revelation >>> See also Caimanes continues to party: large caravan in Barranquilla

December 15, 2022 (change December 15, 2022 | 14:06)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED



#Messias #Napoli #flies #Milan #wrong