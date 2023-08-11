Genoa closed the passage of the Brazilian full-back capable of climbing all categories in a very short time. A player who won a Scudetto and scored in Europe arrives from Milan in the Rossoblù
He wanted to stay in Italy. Presumably with the will to stay in the country where he grew up as a person and as a footballer. It was satisfied. Junior Messias says goodbye to Milanello and moves 150 kilometers further south, to that red and blue Genoa hungry for Serie A and for imagination with which to feed the boundless passion of its fans.
