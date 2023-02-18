Messias’ goal, Ciurria’s double post: Monza-Milan, the film of the match

With a good first half and a recovery of partial suffering, Milan finally finds continuity of result and hits the third consecutive victory between the championship and the Champions League. In fact, at the U-Power Stadium, another precious 1-0 draw matures after those trimmed against Turin and Tottenham, signed this time by an amazing goal by Messias in the 31st minute. Stefano Pioli can be satisfied with the first half of the match at Monza with a lot of ground play, but instead he can’t smile at the thrills run in the second half: the only goal in fact gives hope to the Brianza players, who come close to equalizing especially in the 73rd minute with a double post hit by Patrick Ciurria. Also of note were the huge missed chances from Brahim Diaz, Theo Hernandez and Charles De Ketelaere. The best photos of the match



#Messias #goal #Ciurrias #double #post #MonzaMilan #film #match #Video #Gazzetta.it