Juan roman riquelme had its farewell match this Sunday before a complete Bombonera that gave an ovation to one of its top idols in a match between Boca and the Argentine National Team, led by Lionel Messiwho this Saturday had been present at the tribute match for Maximiliano Rodríguez in Rosario.

(You may be interested in: An ode to the heroes who illuminated the star 16 of Millionaires)

The match ended 5-3 in favor of Boca with goals from Antonio Barijho (2), Pablo Ledesma, Juan Román Riquelme and Sergio ‘Manteca’ Martínez, while ‘Lucho’ González, Lionel Messi and Fernando Gago converted for the representative Albiceleste.

Roman’s party

The party began in the afternoon with two musical shows: Damas Gratis and Onda Sabanera, in front of a stadium that quickly filled its stands to say goodbye to one of its greatest idols who wore the Xeneize jacket in two stages: 1996-2002 and 2007-2014.

In addition to Lionel Messi, Juan Román Riquelme’s farewell party had stellar presences such as Lionel Scaloni, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Pablo Sorín, Esteban Cambiasso, Fernando Gago, Javier Saviola, Pablo Aimar, Diego Placente, ‘Lucho’ González , Ezequiel Lavezzi (for Argentina); Carlos Fernando Navarro Montoya, Óscar Córdoba, ‘Cata’ Díaz, Sebastián Battaglia, Nicolás Burdisso, Mauricio ‘Chicho’ Serna, Marcelo Delgado, Rodrigo Palacio, Blas Giunta, Walter Samuel, Hugo Ibarra and Jorge Bermúdez, among others. The coaches of both teams were José Néstor Pekermam, Alfio Basile and Carlos Bianchi, to whom Riquelme dedicated a few words in his final speech.

“You were my coach when you were little, you have helped me a lot. I love you very much and I hope you and the whole family are very happy,” he told Pekerman. “He is the prettiest tonight, he has taught me as an athlete and how he is life, I love him very much Coco, it was very difficult for me to find him ”, he dedicated words to Basile.

“He arrived in ’98, and you are to blame for all of us bosteros thinking that winning the Libertadores is easy. It’s all yours. I feel like part of your family, I love you very much,” he concluded about Bianchi. Then he put on the jersey of Mouth with Diego’s 10 and sentenced: “I dreamed of buying my mother’s house. You treated me wonderfully, from the first game to the last, that was wonderful. I was lucky. I had to play with the greatest, which was Maradona”.

‘The greatest is Roman’

In the middle of the party, one of the choirs that caught my attention was that of the Boca fans who they apologized to Messi and praised Riquelme.



“Messi, Messi, Messi, you have to forgive me… in La Boca the greatest, the greatest is Román,” they sang.

“Messi, Messi, Messi, you have to forgive me… in La Boca the greatest, the greatest is Román” 👀 It was heard by the fans of Bocapic.twitter.com/5j4OcIfywQ — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) June 25, 2023

EFE

More sports news