Lionel Messi celebrated Inter Miami’s qualification on Tuesday to the Leagues Cup final on their social networks and said that they only need “the last little step” to win the franchise’s first title.

“We worked to reach the final and we did it!!! We still have the last little step to go… @leaguescup”, wrote the Argentine star on his Instagram account.

Messi, who has not offered a press conference since his arrival in Miami on July 11, scored with a spectacular shot from distance in Tuesday’s 4-1 rout at the Philadelphia Union in the Leagues Cup semifinals.

Lionel Messi celebrates in Miami.

In the final of this tournament, which brought together the 47 teams of the MLS and the Mexican league for a month, Inter will face the winner of the other semifinal between the American Nasvhille SC and the Mexican Monterrey on Saturday.

In his press appearance, coach Gerardo Martino congratulated his players for qualifying but stressed that the main objective was to guarantee one of the three places offered by this competition to the Concacaf Champions Cup, the access route to the Club World Cup. of FIFA.

“Next year we already have an international competition, which was our wish”, stressed the ‘Tata’. “A victory here deposited us in the final but the most important thing today is qualifying for the Concachampions.”

Despite Inter’s impressive transformation since Messi’s arrival, which in a month has catapulted the bottom-ranked MLS team to its first final, Martino said they still have a lot of work to do to be a “very competitive team.”

“Even though we reached the final, we still have a long way to go. No coaching staff puts together a solid team in 30 days,” said the Argentine coach before praising Messi’s effort and leadership on the pitch.

Messi “has a great commitment in the game, also in recovering the ball. He is working hard and that infects his teammates,” Martino said of the Albiceleste captain, who has scored in all six of his games in an Inter uniform.

AFP

