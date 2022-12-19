Messi celebrates the World Cup won by Argentina against France. Video

Lionel Messi finally celebrates the World Cup. At 35, he conquers the only trophy that was missing from an incredible career (but for many Maradona stays better than Leo: read and vote in the poll).

The number 10 of Argentina he let himself go in the locker room after the final win against France of a stellar Mbappè on penalties: World Cup in hand, the Albiceleste’s number ten stood up on a table and started dancing accompanied by the choruses of his teammates.

Messi dances with the World Cup: the party after Argentina-France





