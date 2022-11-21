Lionel Messi during a press conference in Qatar, this Monday. ABIR SULTAN (EFE)

To Villoro, soft front:

You ask me about my defeat reserves, Your Excellency, and I must confess that they are exhausted: I have spent almost all of them. But they tell me that it is not difficult to get top-ups, that there are sales, that the black friday sells defeats like hotcakes. So don’t worry, I’ll get two or three drums. They also tell me – and I don’t know whether to believe them – that football defeats consume little, that they are not real defeats: that they are, like everything in sport, simulations, illusions that allow you to imagine that this is what is going wrong, that there it is the problem. Imagine that your worst anxiety was that Mexico is going to lose on Saturday: you would be, without a doubt, a happy old man.

And yes, we could talk about defeat for hours and hours: if we know anything about it, it’s about that. But let’s get more serious. Tomorrow ours debut. That is to say: yours and mine. The idea of ​​”ours” is curious, as this sentence shows: it sounds like we have something together, and in reality you have something and I have something else; any resemblance to the distribution of wealth and power in our societies is purely coincidental. “Ours”, then, start playing tomorrow, and yours risk their lives. They do it, alas, against my former Polish ancestors, hosts of Auschwitz and Treblinka; Mine, on the other hand, should gloat over the owners of Mecca, those Saudis who, on March 12 of this year alone, executed 81 lords with a stroke of the pen – because they can.

Anyway, it starts tomorrow. Meanwhile, this afternoon, the Iranians were braver than those Europeans who agreed not to wear the bracelet one love and they refused to sing their anthem: it can cost them much more than a yellow one. And then England beat them. She didn’t show much, but since she scored six goals – and ate two – they are already beginning to consider her a candidate. As seen today, to win the cup she would have to be allowed to play against Iran every game. It sounds abusive, but FIFA – we already know – is capable of that and much more. The Dutch, later, and the Senegalese put to sleep the few sheep that dared look at them and woke up, for a moment, to bleat at a great touch from Frenkie de Jong.

They are babbling; tomorrow it starts. I still haven’t talked about yours – nothing ours – I’m just impressed that they have an Argentine coach. I imagine that his merit is that – being Argentine must be an impressive qualification – because his record consists above all of having received the best team in history to crash it against a tree. The Barcelona of 2013 was the glory, honey of hummingbirds, and Tata Martino managed not to win, with those monsters, not even half a championship. To reward him, the management of Argentine soccer gave him his selection, where he repeated his cycle of failures. If your compatriots chose him for that reason, Your Excellency, his consistency deserves reverence and, with your consent and your patience, I will vehemently use this sentence to conscientiously celebrate the validity of those who, without obsequiousness or indolence, persist in their essence – loser.

Luckily a while before we debuted. Us is a great word: I hardly ever think of how to use it, but you know the Homeland Effect allows us to abuse it every four years. If the World Cups are useful for something, it is for that: to refloat a we – that will sink, thank youin days or weeks. But anyway, we debuted.

We Argentines, you know, we live for death and our great dead. Nobody surpasses, in that pampa homeland, Gardel, Perón, his second wife, Guevara and strictly limited company. To which was now added, impatient, the great faker Diego Maradona. Don’t get me wrong: when I say phony I couldn’t be more complimentary. His farces – I go there, I come here, I jump headlong, I hit him with the hand, I threaten you with this but I do that with you – became art and the love of so many. This will be, then, the first World Cup in forty years where he is not present. But it will be the first, too, in more than twenty, where it will not be a memento –meme, they now say– of its decadence but rather a spirit in all its splendor.

Which, like everything, has its pros and cons. More than anything with respect to Captain Messi, that he is the only thing that matters to us after all. On the one hand, Messi already knows that, even if he wins, Maradona will never know: he will never be able to tell him I’m your equal, I beat you, dad, you thought you were unique, LTA. But that frees him: he no longer has to play for the Other, against the Other; she can play for him, for his teammates, for all of us: she can play, play, play.

And the same thing that happens to Messi happens to so many – and that is strange, but this time it happens. The Captain’s life consists of things that happen to him very different from those that happen to all the rest of us, but this time, accompanying his liberation, there is a whole generation that is being liberated. Maradona’s shadow no longer lasts as long. More than half of Argentines, those under 35, have only seen the last decadence of the Grandiez, so they do not insist on comparing everything Messi does with what his predecessor did – and, therefore, they love 10 present above all past. The past must be shattered, they sang enthusiastically, and they are willing to think only of what is in front of them.

As if you, let’s say, could forget about Chekhov or Onetti or Nabókov, I about Dos Passos or Quevedo or Pérec, both about Borges, and write as if nobody had ever written. Sounds like a plan to you? Will Messi know how to do it?

Excuse me, Your Excellency, I got tangled up. Believing that I was dribbling the Big One, I fell into his deceit again. A lot happens to us little ones. Until tomorrow, then, and good luck with the polas.

Juan Villoro will respond this Tuesday, November 22.

