Leo Messi has won the Sportsman of the Year award at the Laureus World Sports Awards. The Argentine, still suspended from PSG, arrived at the Pavillon Vendome together with his wife Antonella and spoke for a few minutes with Robert Lewandowski, who was present as a guest at the event. Will the two be partners next year at Barcelona? Very likely. In short, the one at the Laureus was a kind of anticipation of the future. The Blaugrana fans seeing the photo will have smiled and smiled even more if everything goes as it “should”. Then the Argentine took the stage, welcomed as a “hero” by all those present, including former teammate Puyol, Fabio Capello, Lisandro Martinez, Evra, Figo, the Brazilian Raì, the president of the Argentine Federation Tapia and the tennis player Alcaraz. “It is an honor for me to receive this award – said the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner – especially since this year the Laureus World Sports Awards are held in Paris, the city that has welcomed my family since we came here in 2021 I want to thank all my teammates, not only from the national team, but also from PSG: I haven’t achieved any of this on my own and I’m grateful to be able to share this recognition with them.”

Other relaxing words waiting for the definitive peace (since yesterday he returned to training with his teammates) and then the separation at the end of the season because Leo will leave on a free transfer and, in all probability, will prefer a return to Barça (if the blaugrana club will get the ok from La Liga which has set precise economic stakes for all clubs) compared to a transfer to Newcastle, Al-Hilal (which offers him a disproportionate salary amount) or Inter Miami. “This is the first time I have won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year. After a year in which we finally won another trophy we have been chasing for a long time, the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, it is an honor for me to hold in my hands also this statuette. I was looking at the names of the incredible legends who have won before me: Schumacher, Woods, Nadal, Federer, Bolt, Hamilton, Djokovic… I’m in really good company and this is enough to understand how proud I am. And I’m even more happy that the national team I was part of at the World Cup was awarded by the Laureus Academy (in the “team of the year” category; he was the one who collected the award, ed.) The World Cup was an unforgettable adventure for us and I can’t describe how it feels to go back to Argentina and see what our victory has given to the people of my country. It was an experience that I will never forget. I made my dream come true and that of all Argentines thanks to work, humility and respect. Many have identified with our training in all parts of the world. That means something to me… I play a team sport and Argentina won the World Cup thanks to the sacrifice and commitment of the whole team. Individual awards are not why we play, but the Laureus World Sports Awards offer us a unique opportunity to celebrate what we do alongside great athletes from other sports.” The Sportswoman of the Year award went to the Jamaican sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, while Carlos Alcaraz raised the award for revelation of the year, while former Inter fan Christian Eriksen received the “Return of the Year” award after arriving with his wife.