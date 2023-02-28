PARIS (Reuters) – Lionel Messi, who led Argentina’s men’s soccer team to its 2022 world cup campaign, won FIFA’s “The Best” award for the world’s best player on Monday at a gala ceremony where his compatriots Lionel Scaloni and Emiliano Martínez were also awarded.

Messi, 35, defeated France’s Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé to win the player of the year trophy.

“This year was crazy for me, I managed to fulfill my dream after so much fighting, so much searching, so much insisting”, said Messi, with the prize in hand.

“It’s a dream for any player and few can achieve it. And I did. I want to thank my family and the people of Argentina for having lived this very special month the way we did, which will remain in our memories for a lifetime,” he added.

Coach Lionel Scaloni, in turn, surpassed Pep Guardiola, from Manchester City, and Carlo Ancelotti, from Real Madrid.

“I’m especially proud because it’s an award that players vote for, and for me it has enormous value. I want to thank the players, the 26 who led us to glory. Without them we would not have achieved anything. I will be eternally grateful to them”, said the coach of the Argentine national team.

Meanwhile, Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez took the award for best goalkeeper.

“It is very good for my career. It is a source of pride for my country. Winning a World Cup after 36 years is something beautiful”, said Martínez, who beat Moroccan Yassine Bounou, from Sevilla, and Belgian Thibaut Courtois, from Real Madrid.

In the women’s category, Spain’s Alexia Putellas won the player of the year award for the second consecutive season.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot)