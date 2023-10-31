Small case after the Ballon d’Or ceremony, where Messi, busy with interviews, indulged in a few jokes with a well-known streamer.

Another day to remember in a career to remember for Leo Messi, who last night took home his eighth Ballon d’Or. The Argentine made history by beating, as widely expected and disputed, the treble-winning Haaland and the host Mbappé. But the most curious episode of the evening was certainly the not entirely friendly meeting with a well-known Spanish streamer.

Messi irritated with the streamer —

The well-known Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, with over 15.3 million subscribers on Twitch, had the opportunity to remotely interview Leo Messi from the red carpet of the Ballon d’Or, immediately after the awards ceremony. The two know each other well, and have even exchanged confidential messages – or, at least, which should have been. In fact, as soon as he took the microphone, the Argentine ten immediately clarified that “I didn’t like what you did the other day”, that is, showing his private messages live to the public of the purple platform.

at the moment when he calls me hijo de puta and where we ask ourselves how it was a serious interview that happened pic.twitter.com/fvGKcNYKwH — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) October 30, 2023

“Now you change the subject, huh?” —

First more serious, then with an we don’t know how convinced smile on his lips, the Flea didn’t want to listen to reason, not even when Ibai reassured him that he had “deleted” the video and had “pixelated” the screen with his messages. “Now I won’t answer you anymore, because you make everything public. You have no privacy. I answered you with good intentions and you broadcast everything,” Messi said. Then with a smile, “Next time I won’t answer you. I’ll leave the reading to you” and, when asked by the streamer how he felt about his eighth Ballon d’Or, “ah, this son of a bitch is changing the subject now, eh?”. Whether he was really joking or serious, we will perhaps find out in an upcoming Ibai live broadcast. Or maybe not…