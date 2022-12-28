Lionel Andrés Messi has announced today to PSG that he will not renew his contract after leaving world champion and will leave as a free player for Saudi Arabia, precisely the opposite path to which Cristiano Ronaldo has arrived.
According to some sources, Messi will have the best-paid contract in the entire history of athletes, for at least two years, Al Hilal would pay a million to secure the Argentine captain after being world champion and remembering good times of classics against CR7.
Sources close to Rosario speak of Lionel expressly asking his father to get in touch with the eternal rival of the club to which Cristiano Ronaldo has just arrived. Lionel had in mind to return to Barcelona if Cristiano signed with Real Madrid or go to play in MLS if CR7 did too. Apparently, the Saudi League will be the destination of two of the best players in the world.
Ramón Diaz, technical director of Al Hilal will be delighted with the signing that his board has just closed and some of his teammates are already fighting over who will share a room with Lionel in the concentrations. Luciano Vietto, Matheus Pereira and André Carrillo are some of the most renowned players in the Al Hilal squad.
HAPPY APRIL FOOLS DAY!!
#Messi #sign #contract #Hilal #Saudi #Arabia #classic #rival #Nasser #CR7 #play
Leave a Reply