After the completion of the round of 16 of the Concachampions, the international tournament that pits teams from leagues belonging to Concacaf against each other, the keys to the quarterfinals were defined. where Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will face Rayados de Monterrey in search of a pass to the semifinals of the competition.

Installed as one of the great candidates to win the trophy due to his high-level additions, Inter Miami took another step forward last Wednesday, March 13 with the victory over Nasvhille, and will seek to replicate their performance in the next phase.

Even with a discomfort that did not allow him to play the last duels, Messi will be able to recover in the coming weeks to be present in the match against Rayadoswhose first leg will take place in Miami between April 2 and 4 (with times yet to be confirmed), while the return is planned to be held in Monterrey between April 9 and 11.

Since the creation of the tournament, Rayados won repeatedly, becoming one of the biggest winners of the contest. However, this year the competition will be tougher in the presence of the Argentine footballer and the team that surrounds him, noticeably more effective than in previous editions. Without going further, Inter Miami qualified without participating in the first phase due to consecration in the Leagues Cup 2023, and against Nashville, they obtained an overall victory by 5 to 3.

For its part, Rayados does not have much to fear from the good present of its rival: in the first phase it won with a resounding 7 to 1 aggregate against Comunicaciones of Guatemala, and in the round of 16 it beat Cincinnati (MLS), with a final result of 3-1.

The Argentine footballer suffered an injury to the hamstring of his right leg that sidelined him from the last matches. Photo:@Leo Messi Share

What injury did Messi have recently?

Disaffected by the last matches played by Gerardo “Tata” Martino's Inter Miami, Lionel Messi suffered a small injury to the hamstring of his right legso he had to retire in the first minutes of the duel against Nashville, and will miss the following friendly matches of the Argentine National Team.

In the press conference after the 3-1 victory against DC United, the coach referred to the Argentine's injury. “Messi's injury must be taken week by week, we are going to evaluate it. The objective is for him to arrive in conditions to play in the Concachampions quarterfinals,” Martino explained.