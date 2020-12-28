Leo Messi will not play next Tuesday against Eibar. The player continues in Rosario and did not rejoin today along with his teammates to the training of the squad led by Ronald Koeman. The Barça coach gave the team four days of celebration after the match played at the Zorrilla stadium. The Barça captain traveled on a private flight from Valladolid to Argentina. Initially, no one warned from the club that the Argentine forward would be excused from attending the rehearsal this Sunday at the Joan Gamper Sports City.

It happened that four hours after the Barça entity reported that Messi had not returned to training and that he would do so initially after the League game against Eibar, an injury to the player was reported that would justify his absence in rehearsals and in Tuesday’s meeting at the Camp Nou. “The first team player Lionel Messi is completing the treatment of his right ankle,” says the note. “The player is expected to return to training after the Barcelona-Eibar game.”

Deadline to negotiate your future

Messi would return to the present day on the 1st in the session scheduled for 18.30. Curiously, the player is enabled by the FIFA regulations to negotiate his future with the club of his choice from the same day 1 because his contract with the Barça club ends on June 30, 2021. Koeman especially doses Messi’s efforts , already absent in the Champions League matches played against Ferencváros in Budapest and Dinamo Kiev in Ukraine, aware that the footballer turned 33 in June.

The Barça captain always preferred to rest, go out at half-time or when the coach decides – as happened against Betis – to be substituted, as he has always reiterated since his debut at Barça in 2003. It also happens curiously that his biggest controversies with the coaches of the Camp Nou have occurred after the Christmas holidays and his reincorporation to the discipline of Barça. The most flagrant case was with Luis Enrique in 2015 and it occurred with his replacement in Anoeta. That dispute caused the departure as sports director of Andoni Zubizarreta.